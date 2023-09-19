HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An abandoned barn was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of West Dogwood Road near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 2:26 p.m., HCFR said. The barn was destroyed when they arrived.

The incident is under control and there were no reported injuries, according to HCFR.

HCFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation and travelers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene.