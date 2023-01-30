ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The small town of Atlantic Beach has a big problem with bicycles, but it’s not with people riding them.

Instead, the town’s police department says its evidence room is overwhelmed with abandoned bicycles, many of which have ended up in storage after being left along the beach.

“Citizens complain about the derelict property or the abandoned property, Atlantic Beach Police Lt. Matthew Cox said. “And, we wanna make sure that we pick them up and find the property owners.”

Police said they currently have only one place to store the bikes

“We store our found property, our safekeeping property in our evidence room,” Cox said. “And we’re limited on space. We don’t want to store bicycles out in the elements, especially here along the coastline where the salt air wreaks havoc on metal parts.

However, the department has so many bikes in storage that it’s affecting how officers do their jobs.

“It’s enough to where we have to spend roughly 30 minutes clearing out bicycles so we can do evidence, inventory,” Cox said.]

That’s why Cox recently posted about the problem on social media.

“Our duty is to make sure that any property we find we do our due diligence to locate the proper owners and give that property back,” Cox said. “That’s why I put up the Facebook post to ensure that. Anyone that wants to claim their property has an opportunity to do so.”

However, if you think your bicycle might be at the department, police said Tuesday is the last day to claim it before it is either donated or destroyed.