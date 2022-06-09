HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A directed verdict was granted Thursday in the trial of a woman charged with accessory after the fact in connection with her husband’s death, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The defense’s motion for a directed verdict “dealt with the state having to prove who the actual killer was,” according to a release. Judge Steven H. DeBerry sided with the defense, which gets rid of the charge for accessory after the fact of murder.

Clodfelter still faces charges in connection with the death of her husband in Georgetown County, which will be tried at a later date.

“While we disagree with the ruling we will be ready to go forward with the Georgetown case,” a statement from the solicitor’s office reads.

