SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach will not charge an admission fee to walk on the town’s new fishing pier during its first year of operation, a spokesman said.

The unanimous vote by town council members on Tuesday means that residents and out-of-town visitors will be able to walk on the pier for free once it opens. The pier is expected to be completed in April, but operating hours have not been determined.

Surfside Beach has been without a pier since the previous one was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. The town had charged a $1 admission fee for non-residents to access the previous pier.