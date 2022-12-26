HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a house fire that displaced one person Monday in the Bucksport area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport area, HCFR said.

The fire is now under control, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported. The person displaced will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The fire remains under investigation.