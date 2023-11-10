HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A heavy agricultural equipment fire near Conway has lanes of traffic blocked as personnel work to control the fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said firefighters were dispatched to the area of Bakers Chapel Road and Highway 319 in reference to a combine that caught fire.

The incident happened at about 3:06 p.m. and is under control, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene.