HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Alexis Prue started rehab at Brooks Rehabilitation on Monday after she went into cardiac arrest in January.

Alexis Prue is the wife of Andrew Prue, who has worked with News13.

“Alexis begins her first full day of rehab again today at Brooks Rehabilitation,” Andrew Prue shared in a Facebook update.

She will go through three total hours of therapy, speech, occupational and physical, with each session being 30 minutes in length, according to the update.

“Every goal that was made for her by [her] therapist, she went above and beyond!” Andrew Prue shared in a separate Facebook post.

Alexis Prue was in the Intensive Care Unit for 47 days after suffering cardiac arrest in Jacksonville following the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

She was released from the ICU Feb. 25.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.