MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Alexis Prue is out of the Intensive Care Unit after 47 days following a cardiac arrest in Jacksonville, Florida.

Alexis Prue is the wife of Andrew Prue, who has worked with News13.

Alexis Prue will be moved to the Progressive Care Unit and will be transferred to a rehab facility early next week, Andrew Prue shared in an update on Twitter.

“We can’t thank you all enough for your prayers & support,” Andrew Prue said. “We love you.”

Andrew Prue tweeted Saturday morning that he, Alexis and their daughter India all got to spend time with each other, and shared a photo of the three at the hospital bed.

Alexis Prue suffered cardiac arrest in January after the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

Alexis Prue’s heart stopped for three minutes before she was resuscitated and taken to the hospital in Jacksonville.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.