HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new project being proposed in Horry County would use some old railroad tracks to drive up tourism in the Grand Strand.

The plan, which was discussed during Tuesday’s Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation meeting, would preserve the former Atlantic Coastline Railroad tracks and turn them into a new tourist attraction. The tracks run mostly parallel to Highway 501 between the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge and the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

The idea for a new Myrtle Beach Railroad includes a five-mile ride that takes about 45 minutes for a round trip. The goal is to create event-based ridership during the off-season, with rides around Christmas, Halloween, Easter and more.

“This is primarily what we want to bring to Myrtle Beach,” Stephen Lane, owner of Allegheny Feed and Milling, said. “A heritage railroad and something that people can enjoy, kind of like a cheaper venue, something family-friendly. There wouldn’t be anything too intense about it, just a steam train going through the town.”

Committee members agreed that the project is a great idea and said they are ready to see it become a reality.