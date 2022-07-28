MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach are blocked Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
SCDOT cameras show traffic blocked in both directions between the airport and Farrow Parkway.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
