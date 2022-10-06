GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — All roads in Garden City reopened as of Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian impacted the area, according to Horry County officials.
All beach access points are also open, with the exception of Beach Access 14 at Calhoun Drive, according to officials.
Officials said to expect periodic beach access closures over the next few weeks and months as restoration work takes place.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.