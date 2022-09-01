MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Allegiant is extending seasonal service on some routes out of Myrtle Beach International Airport through May 2023, according to a news release from the airport.

The airline announced it would extend seasonal service to Albany, New York, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newburgh, New York, through May 2023, according to the release. It was previously announced in May that service would be extended into February. This marks the second extension.

“Seasonality in Myrtle Beach is becoming a thing of the past and we couldn’t be more thrilled with Allegiant’s decision to further expand their operation throughout the winter/spring months,” Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes said in a statement. “Their continued schedule extensions in off-peak months are a direct result of the explosive activity in our market; demand is growing for travel in what was previously considered the ‘off season’ and our airline partners are responding to it.”

The extension brings Allegiant closer to year-round service, according to the airport.