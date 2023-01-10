HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After a lack of blood donations in 2022, the American Red Cross is urging South Carolinians to donate this January during Blood Donor Month.

The Red Cross hopes that people will make donating blood and platelets part of their normal routine to help combat shortages.

“Last year, we had the first-ever blood crisis and luckily were not in that situation right now, but we really need folks to come out and give and make this a part of your regular routine,” said Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon.

Many people along the Grand Strand and in Horry County have already begun 2023 blood donations.

“This is about my 8th time coming in to donate platelets,” said Thomas Prucell, a donor.

Those interested in making a donation should plan ahead.

McMahon said the entire blood donation process takes approximately one hour. Donating platelets takes even longer, which is why it’s recommended to make an appointment.

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is teaming up with Red Cross to tackle the blood shortage issue by offering donors a chance to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl.

Some donors in the area are aware of the Super Bowl ticket incentive, but others had different reasons for donating to the Red Cross in Myrtle Beach.

“My husband just got out of the hospital with a rare disease that had his hemoglobin drop real low and it’s just my way of giving back to the community,” said Kristie Noyes, a donor.

For more information on blood/platelet donations or to schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross of South Carolina website here.