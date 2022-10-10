HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An “armed and dangerous” man who was wanted in connection with an Horry County shooting was arrested Monday in Indiana, according to St. Joseph County online jail records.

Tru Jamal Lee, 26, was arrested on unrelated charges, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Lee was arrested in St. Joseph County, Indiana, which is in the area of the state that includes South Bend.

His unrelated charge in Indiana includes misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to online jail records.

Police said Lee was wanted in connection with a shooting Aug. 30 at Player 1UP Arcade bar.

In April 2021, Lee was sentenced to five years in prison without parole for violent crimes. The South Carolina Department of Corrections told News13 Lee was given credit for time served, so his sentence officially began Jan. 4, 2018. He was released to community supervision in Horry County on June 1. It is set to end Jan. 13, 2023.