HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to propose that no additional remediation take place on nearly 56,000 acres of land in Horry County that served as a Defense Department munitions site during the 1940s.

The decision comes after a 2018 report done by the Corps of Engineers determined that there are no longer any explosive hazards or human health or environmental risks associated with the property.

The Corps of Engineers has scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. July 12 at the Horry County Memorial Library at 801 Main St. in Conway to discuss the proposal.

The former Conway Bombing and Gunnery Range, which is north of the intersection of Highway 501 and Highway 17 and east of the Atlantic Ocean, was active from 1941 to 1948, according to the Corps of Engineers. Between 1941 and 1944, it was used to support several bombing and gunnery ranges in the Myrtle Beach and Conway areas as part of the Myrtle Beach Army Airfield.

The Army used the range extensively in World War II, and after the war, the War Department — now the Defense Department — returned the land to private ownership.

Through the years, the Army has conducted other investigations and removed unexploded ordnance or other materials of concern.