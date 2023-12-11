ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach is still without a new mayor more than a month since election day.

However, they might have taken a step closer on Monday, as town council appointed a new member to their election commission in a meeting.

The town held a special session meeting on Monday where a nomination, vote and the appointment of Derrick Stevens was announced — all in a matter of minutes.

Before the consideration of Stevens began, mayoral candidate Josephine Isom, who is on the council, requested to remove herself from the vote.

That left the vote to current mayor Jake Evans and reelected councilwoman Jacqui Gore, who nominated Stevens.

This concerned some residents who wondered if the vote was valid, since only two of the five councilmembers were present.

Other than Isom, councilman Edward Campbell was not present, and the fifth seat on the council has still not been filled because of a residency challenge with mayoral candidate John David, who ran for council in January.

“There was a quorum for the meeting. The recusal, on this particular topic on appointing someone, as long as it was a unanimous vote, it’s fine,” said Joseph Dickey, the town’s attorney. “Had it not been a unanimous vote, that would have been an issue.”

However, that wasn’t the only concern brought up in Monday’s meeting. David says there’s a conflict of interest.

David said Stevens is Gore’s significant other and currently lives with her. He said reasons like this are why he filed a petition to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Nov. 14.

David argues both Gore and Isom have broken state code by voting on something they are a part of.

“There has to be a process, and he said there was a process, for nominating, for accepting applications, for then the council to consider those said applications and then vote on a nominee,” he said. “And that was not done.”

Because of these actions, the mayoral race certification keeps getting postponed.

Dickey said the whole process should have been finished a long time ago. He said with more lawyers involved now, they’re trying to agree on a schedule to meet as soon as possible.

“One of the questions I’ve asked is, how much is this costing the town? The people, the voters, are suffering from the actions of three individuals. And again, that’s why I’ve asked for the attorney general or the county solicitor to get involved because, again, our taxpayer money is being wasted,” David said. “Our taxpayer money is being spent on legal fees, our votes have not been counted and we should not have to suffer for the actions of three people who have acted illegally and unethically.”

David said the election commission used to have its own set of attorneys, and that it should be brought back so there is no conflict of interest with the town’s decisions.

News13 reached out to Stevens, who said he had no comment at this time.