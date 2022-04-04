ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday night unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance that prohibits the open carry of weapons during events sponsored by the town.

The adoption of the ordinance came as the town prepares for the return of the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival over the Memorial Day weekend. The first reading of the ordinance was approved in March.

The festival, a staple event in Atlantic Beach since 1980, is scheduled to return in 2022 after being canceled for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The town has been preparing for the event since council members approved its return in December.

Bike Fest will take place May 27-30. Vendor applications for the event were due by March 31.