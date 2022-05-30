ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people, as far as California, visited the Grand Strand for Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2022.

One biker, Alexander McDuffie, is from Virginia. He’s been coming to Atlantic Beach Bike Fest for 14 years before the pandemic hit. He said he was extremely happy to be back this year.

“I’m in heaven,” McDuffie said. “I’m a bike rider. I’m like a kid in a candy store.”

McDuffie came only on Sunday and said there weren’t as many people out as he expected, but a worker at Sand Beachwear on the corner of 30th Avenue South said the weekend had been very busy.

“We expected a crowd but we didn’t expect it to be this big,” said Damion Frazier, who works at the store. “People have shown up and shown out for sure.”

This weekend was a success for local entrepreneurs as well. The cook and co-owner of Capital Catering, Kimberly Goff, said they were able to close early on Sunday because of the crowd turnout.

“It’s been really really good,” she said. “We’re about to be sold out everything from Friday and it’s a wrap.”