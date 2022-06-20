ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Atlantic Beach Town Council on Monday discussed the financial outcome of this year’s Bikefest.

Bikefest brought in more than $81,000 during the three-day event, but according to the town’s manager, Benjamin Quattlebaum, the net profit will be much lower. Right now, there are more than $49,000 worth of expenditures.

“Bikefest funding is separate and apart from the general fund,” Quattlebaum said. “I’m estimating that our net profit will be in the ballpark to anywhere between $23,000 and $25,000 all said and done. So combining whatever that bottom line figure is, is what we’ll go forth with in 2023.”

Quattlebaum said there are still some expenses out that are being billed to Bikefest.

There were 67 vendors who paid to be in Atlantic Beach Bikefest and 61 of those vendors showed up for the event.

The event has been around since 1980 and has attracted people to the area from all over the country.