ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach’s community is divided after a heated council meeting led to moving along plans for a high-rise to be built in the heart of the Black Pearl.

Developer, Charles Morant, said they bought the oceanfront property and are under contract to buy three additional lots for parking.

He said before submitting a proposal, he wanted the town’s approval which was given at Monday night’s council meeting.

Morant said that now that the ordinance passed, it gives them the green light to move forward. However, this was not without pushback from residents.

“I am very disappointed again with our governance structure and their decision to not listen to the people and act on behalf of the people,” Traci Young Cooper said.

The just over 100 acre town of Atlantic Beach is filled with signs protesting high-rises. In June, councilman John David sent News13 a petition to “save Atlantic Beach.”

The petition, which in part, said the town will conduct a second reading on ordinances that if passed will “pave the way for the unwanted proposed 200-44 car parking garage on 30th and Ocean Boulevard and the proposed high-rise hotel on the oceanfront.”

“We want an inkwell of the south,” Cooper said. “We do not want massive overdevelopment in this community.”

Some residents worry that a development like this will destroy the town’s historic values and culture significance.

Councilwoman Jaqueline Gore said she agrees, but that it’s time to make a change.

“And this is the whole fight. You know, yes, I’m part of the history in Atlantic Beach for 58 years. I’m from here. But at the same time, it’s time to make a change,” she said.

Morant said he is aware of the communities concerns.

“We’re not looking for gentrifying the community,” he said. “We’re looking for protecting and restoring the community.”

Morant said he believes this development will only improve the town by adding jobs, income and infrastructure improvements.

“The infrastructure in the town is really poorly maintained and this is an avenue of restoring the infrastructure,” he said. “Because the development there will attract business, conferences, a beachside wedding component.”

Morant told News13 they sent in the formal application for the development on Tuesday.

One town member said if the formal request comes in for the project, they will advocate strongly against it and may even take legal action.