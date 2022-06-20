ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Atlantic Beach Town Council unanimously passed the town’s budget during its second and final reading on Monday.

The town’s manager, Benjamin Quattlebaum, said the budget — set at $918,784 for the 2023 fiscal year — was affected by changes that happened during 2022, which included business license fees being collected twice after a change affected when companies had to pay the fee.

“We got two sources of income coming in, which is normally just one for business license removed,” he said. “The other is because of the property tax increases and also business license fees increasing overall.”

Business license fees are taxes from the town that allow a business owner to operate the business in that area.