ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A protest Monday over the Atlantic Beach special election was defeated and John David was confirmed the winner.

The protest was initiated by Michael Isom, who finished the Jan. 31 special election runoff in second place.

At Thursday’s certification, three votes were challenged, one of which belonged to David. Atlantic Beach Councilwoman Josephine Isom claimed that while David owns property within the town limits, he didn’t fulfill the residency requirement to run or even vote. Josephine Isom is the mother of Michael Isom.

The Atlantic Beach election commission disagreed and accepted David’s provisional ballot.

David will replace the late James DeWitt, who was allegedly killed by his son in Richland County. The son, Matthew Allen DeWitt, is also a suspect in the deaths of two other people, including a woman in the Conway area.