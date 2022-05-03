ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Atlantic Beach has received a $25,000 Historic Preservation Grant that will be used to create walkovers at beach accesses in the community.

The project is the town’s latest effort to preserve the town’s history.

“We would build historic walkovers at our beach accesses, including our vehicle accesses,” Denise Gibson, an Atlantic Beach resident who worked to get the grant, said.

Each walkover would be a different theme that reflects the town’s history. During Monday night’s town council meeting, Gibson asked people to share what they know about the community.

“On those walkovers, you would see artifacts, pictures, oral history and different things that would tell the Atlantic Beach story on those walkovers,” she said. “Your stories are the history of Atlantic Beach.”

The grant will only cover the beginning of the project, which is estimated to cost about $400,000.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, council members were updated on Bikefest, which is scheduled May 27-30 during the Memorial day weekend. So far, there are 17 vendors signed up to participate, but more are expected. Vendors who register now will be charged a $100 late registration fee.

Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum Jr., also said property owners who plan to provide electricity to a vendor must have proper inspections completed by May 15.

Quattlebaum said the founders of Bikefest/Bike Week, the Carolina Knight Riders, are coming to Bikefest 2022. The Knight Riders started the event in 1980 and are said to be planning a special ride on May 28.

“They have an 80-year-old two-wheeled motorcycle rider who’s gonna be riding in that major ride on Saturday,” Gibson said.

Council members also talked Monday night about the new Atlantic Beach Community Center. Construction in front of the building will start at the end of this week or the beginning of next week. There will be a playground coming to the property.