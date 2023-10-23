HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old Atlantic Beach man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a woman on Highway 17 near North Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Christopher Jerome Florence was charged with hit-and-run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with death or personal injury, and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday morning on a $50,000 bond. He remained in jail Monday morning, online jail records showed.

Theresa Brown, 59, of Myrtle Beach, was hit and killed early Saturday morning while she was walking in the roadway on Highway 17 near the Myrtle Beach Mall, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said.

The highway patrol is handling the investigation.