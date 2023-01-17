ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters in the town of Atlantic Beach will select a new town council member Tuesday to replace the late James DeWitt, whose son allegedly killed him and two other people in October.

It’s a special election no one was prepared for, but Joe Montgomery, the chairman of the town’s elections commission, said residents are ready to have someone fill the seat on the three-person town council.

“All of us are saddened by his passing, but they’re ready to have an election,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said he is not worried about turnout. He said Atlantic Beach has 205 active voters and 137 inactive voters, and if this election is anything like the ones the town has had in the past, it should be a busy day.

Voters must bring their voter registration card and identification with them to the poll. Voters must also be permanent residents of Atlantic Beach and must have lived in the town for 30 days before casting a ballot.

Montgomery said residents are eager to continue working in DeWitt’s direction.

“They were ready to fill James DeWitt’s seat because he was a very progressive individual, and we miss him dearly,” Montgomery said. “He was on the right track.”

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Atlantic Beach Community Center.