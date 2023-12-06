ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Atlantic Beach has responded to a mayoral candidate’s request to the South Carolina Supreme Court to intervene in the aftermath of the town’s hotly contested Nov. 7 election.

Unofficial results from election night showed Josephine Isom, a town council member and mayor pro tem, defeated John David 62-49 in the mayoral race. However, during a Nov. 9 recount, 18 challenged ballots were approved during a certification hearing that swung the vote in favor of David, 65-64.

David filed the request to the Supreme Court on Nov. 14, requesting to void the town council’s Nov. 10 emergency meeting vote dissolving the election commission and to reinstate its members. It also asked the court to secure all of the ballots and materials from the Nov. 7. election.

The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted on Nov. 28 to reinstate the town’s three-member election commission but then fired head commissioner Joe Montgomery in a separate vote.

After those votes, Kenneth McIver and Carolyn Gore remain as members. Carolyn Gore is the mother of Councilwoman Jacqueline Gore, who was re-elected on Nov. 7.

The town admitted in Monday’s response that “in the face of allegations that certain members of the commission had conflicts of interest, the town council, mistakenly, attempted to dissolve the town of Atlantic Beach’s Election Commission.”

Atlantic Beach went on in Monday’s response to say that David “has not demonstrated any lawful basis for the Supreme Court to take action on his motion for emergency relief and now cannot demonstrate any legal basis for action as the motion has been rendered moot.”

Lawyers for the town asked the Supreme Court to deny David’s petition for emergency relief.

David then filed a response on Tuesday to the town’s filing on Monday. His filing from Tuesday says the town now “admits that its actions purporting to dissolve the Municipal Election Commission were in error.”

His petition goes on to argue that the town’s recent actions are “nothing but eyewash” and have only “created additional confusion and delay.”

David continues in his petition, saying that the town’s confession that the council acted unlawfully proves that his “drastic measure to file the instant petition” was completely justified.

David also argues that Montgomery’s removal from the election commission is invalid and that Isom and Jacqueline Gore “unlawfully participated” in a vote to remove Montgomery.

He argues that Isom and Jacqueline Gore participating in the vote to remove Montgomery is concrete and that if only current Mayor Jake Evans and Councilman Edward Campbell had voted, the vote would have resulted in a 1-1 tie.

The petition says that by wrongfully participating in the vote to remove Montgomery, Isom and Jacqueline Gore have further delayed proceedings to certify the Nov. 7 election.

David asked the Supreme Court to grant his petition and to issue an order sufficient to ensure the integrity and security of municipal elections in Atlantic Beach.