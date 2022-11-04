ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Atlantic Beach announced plans Friday for a special nonpartisan election on Jan. 17 to fill the seat of slain councilman James DeWitt.

The seat has been vacant since DeWitt and two other family members were killed in October, allegedly by his son. Matthew DeWitt, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder in Horry County in connection with the death of Natasha Stevens, 52, of Conway, and he is a suspect in the other deaths, which authorities said occurred in Richland County.

The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of DeWitt’s council term, which runs through December 2025. Voting will take place in the Atlantic Beach Community Center at 1010 32nd Avenue South, the town said.

Residents who want to vote in the special election must be registered by Dec. 6. They can do so at scvotes.org, the Horry County Board of Voter Registration or any local library.

Candidates who ran to file to run in the election can do so at Atlantic Beach Town Hall, located at 717 30th Avenue South. Candidates can begin filing at noon on Nov. 11. The deadline will be at noon on Nov. 29. There is a $25 filing fee.

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Feb. 2.

