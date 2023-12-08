ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet on Monday to consider appointing a third person to its Municipal Election Commission, which officials disbanded and subsequently reinstated following the Nov. 7 election.

Council members also plan to discuss the Nov. 7 election, which has been clouded in part by the controversy surrounding the election commission, and they will hear the first reading of a proposed amendment to an ordinance related to the town’s Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, which takes place over the Memorial Day weekend.

The election commission currently has only two members after the town council voted to reinstate Kenneth McIver and Carolyn Gore on Nov. 28 but also fired Joe Montgomery, who had been the head commissioner.

Unofficial results from election night showed that Josephine Isom, a town council member and mayor pro tem, defeated John David 62-49 in the mayoral race. However, during a Nov. 9 recount, 18 challenged ballots were approved during a certification hearing that swung the vote in favor of David, 65-64. The results of the mayor’s race have yet to be certified.

David filed a request to the state Supreme Court on Nov. 14, requesting to void the town council’s Nov. 10 emergency meeting vote dissolving the election commission and to reinstate its members. It also asked the court to secure all of the ballots and materials from the Nov. 7. election.

The town acknowledged in Monday’s response that “in the face of allegations that certain members of the commission had conflicts of interest, the town council, mistakenly, attempted to dissolve the town of Atlantic Beach’s Election Commission.”

The town council is scheduled to meet in executive session at 10 a.m. on Monday followed by a a special council meeting at 10:30 a.m. The meetings are at the Atlantic Beach Community Center at 1010 32nd Ave. South.