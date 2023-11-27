ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach Town Council will consider bringing back the town’s election commission in Tuesday’s meeting after a mayoral candidate requested the South Carolina Supreme Court bring it back.

John David’s petition asked the Supreme Court to void the town council’s Nov. 10 emergency meeting vote dissolving the election commission and to reinstate its members.

Unofficial results from election night showed Josephine Isom, a town council member and mayor pro tem, defeating David 62-49, and a Nov. 9 recount in which 18 challenged ballots were approved during a certification hearing swung the vote in favor of David, 65-64.

Since the election, David’s petition said “several alarming events transpired that have undermined confidence in the integrity of this municipal election and serve as another example of the ‘disputes that inevitably accompany’ municipal elections in Atlantic Beach.”

One of those events came on Nov. 10 when the town’s election commission met to re-count and certify the results. At that meeting, current Mayor Jake Evans cited the need for a state-employed court reporter to transcribe the meeting.

Atlantic Beach’s Town Council meeting is set for Tuesday at noon at the Atlantic Beach Community Center.

