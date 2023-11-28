ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted Tuesday to reinstate the town’s election commission but then fired head commissioner Joe Montgomery in a separate vote.

The votes during a special meeting called to address a series of election issues in the town comes after Atlantic Beach mayoral candidate John David asked the South Carolina Supreme Court to intervene in the aftermath of the town’s hotly contested Nov. 7 election.

Unofficial results from election night showed Josephine Isom, a town council member and mayor pro tem, defeated David 62-49 in the mayoral race. However, during a Nov. 9 recount, 18 challenged ballots were approved during a certification hearing that swung the vote in favor of David, 65-64.

However, because of a series of controversial events since the election, including the disbanding of the town’s election commission, the results have not yet been certified.

David petitioned the Supreme Court to void the town council’s Nov. 10 emergency meeting vote to dissolve the election commission and reinstate its members.

News13’s Jackie Librizzi attended Tuesday’s meeting and will have more details during our afternoon and evening newscasts.