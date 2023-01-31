ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in Atlantic Beach to try again to elect a new town council member to replace the late James DeWitt.

The special runoff election comes after none of the three candidates received enough votes to secure a win during a special election on Jan. 17. A candidate must get more than 50% of the votes to be declared the winner.

Candidate John David was the front-runner on Jan. 17, but he only garnered 42% of the vote. Lendale Evans and Michael Isom tied for second with each getting 29% of the votes.

Atlantic Beach Election Commissioner Joe Montgomery said there was a lot of confusion after the first election.

“They said John David had won, and they didn’t check with anybody on the Municipal Election Commission,” Montgomery said. We could have told them that you needed that 50 plus one.”

Atlantic Beach has 205 registered voters, and 76 showed up to vote in the special election. Montgomery said this is typical of an election that is not a general election.

“It wasn’t a big turnout,” Montgomery said. “We have 205 votes, only 76 participated. Well, that’s not a great turnout.”

The runoff election could end in one of three ways: a winner is declared, one candidate is eliminated or another runoff is needed. Montgomery said another runoff would be the worst-case scenario.

“I don’t think it will happen again,” Montgomery said. “I really think either it will come down to two or somebody will win outright, and I hope somebody wins outright.”

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Beach Community Center.

