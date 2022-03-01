HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attorney for the family of a man shot and killed last year in Horry County by a South Carolina trooper said Tuesday the officer’s pursuit violated highway patrol policy.

Trooper Whitney Benton killed 33-year-old Trisan Vereen on Sept. 11 after he fled a traffic stop in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22. The pursuit began when Benton tried to pull over Vereen’s vehicle because it had a cracked windshield.

“Mr. Vereen is dead today because an incompetent law enforcement officer (Benton) created a perilous situation by initiating an unlawful traffic stop then pursing Mr. Vereen for a crack windshield in violation of South Carolina Department of Public Safety Pursuant Policy 300.02,” attorney Harry Daniels said in a statement Tuesday evening. “The crack in the windshield did not pose a clear and immediate threat to others and a cracked windshield is not a serious offense that would justify a pursuit per the policy.”

In his statement, Daniels said, according to South Carolina law, a vehicle with a cracked windshield is not a traffic violation.

Daniels’ statement came a day after 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a news release that Benton will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

In his statement, Daniels also cited Department of Public Safety Pursuant Policy 300.02, which reads: