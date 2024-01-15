HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody by Coastal Carolina University police after Monday morning’s shooting in the parking lot of The Cove apartments, a spokesman said.

No one was hurt in the shooting at the off-campus housing complex, which is leased and operated by the university, the spokesman said. The suspect is not a CCU student.

There was no threat on campus or the surrounding community, but the spokesman said the CCU Department of Public Safety sent out an alert to students asking everyone to avoid the area. The university sent out another alert later in the morning saying that authorities had cleared the scene.

