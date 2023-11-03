HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured late Friday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Carolina Forest neighborhood, authorities said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office Friday evening identified 24-year-old Steven Graham of Myrtle Beach as the person who died. An autopsy for Graham has been scheduled for next week.

Horry County police said another person was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting, which happened about 11:35 a.m. at the Brixley apartments in the area of Chanticleer Village Drive and Tibwin Avenue, police said. The area is east of Highway 501 and south of Gardner Lacy Road.

News13 photo / Jackie Librizzi

At the scene, a News13 reporter witnessed a conversation in which a woman told another person that someone in one of the apartments had died. The woman who asked not to go on camera earlier told a News13 reporter that she had been trying to contact someone there before the shooting and that while on the phone with the person heard them say “ow.” She said she was unable to contact the person after that.

Officers at the scene did not allow people to enter or leave the apartment complex during their investigation, but a police spokesperson said that all of the parties involved in the incident had been accounted for and that there was no further threat to the community.

Because of the proximity to the area, an Horry County Schools spokesperson said Carolina Forest High School was placed under a brief secured status but that all students and staff members were safe. The school returned to operating on a normal schedule.

