AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor High School moved to a “secure” status Friday afternoon after a reported bank robbery in the area, according to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

The district “secured the perimeter of our building and ensured all doors are locked.” Instruction continued as normal.

Police told the district the suspect drove away and was not believed to be in the area, but the measure was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Bourcier said “secure” status is different than a lockdown, which involves turning off the lights, not making noise or moving around the school. “Secure” status doesn’t affect day-to-day operations.

News13 has reached out to police for more information about the reported bank robbery and is waiting to hear back.