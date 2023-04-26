HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor High School teacher Renee Atkinson is the 2024 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver announced the award Wednesday afternoon during an annual gala at the governor’s mansion in Columbia. The event was attended by legislators, business leaders and community members “to acknowledge the importance of the teaching profession,” Horry County Schools said in a news release.

The award means Atkinson, who was the 2023 Horry County Schools Teacher of the Year, will serve as an ambassador for education across the state during the next year. She also will compete for the title of National Teacher of the Year.

Atkinson, who teaches English, is in her 17th year with Horry County Schools and her 21st year working in education.

Atkinson earned a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in English at Clemson University and then went on to earn a master’s degree in secondary English from Francis Marion University and an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University.

Atkinson will receive $25,000 for winning the state competition. She will also be provided with a new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador.

“She will provide mentoring, attend speaking engagements, work with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, lead the State Teacher Forum, and serve as the state spokesperson for over 55,000 educators,” Horry County Schools said.

Other finalists for the award were:

Amsavalli Velayuthan, Jasper County School District

Anne Reamer, Lexington Two School District

Wayne Williams, York School District Two

Mandy DeMeio, York School District Four

Meanwhile, Horry County Schools named Emma Lyn Cain as its 2024 Teacher of the Year. She will compete for the 2025 statewide honor.