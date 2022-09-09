AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police.

Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant.

Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse himself and the victim. Markante inappropriately touched and grabbed the victim during the second incident, according to authorities.

Markante is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no additional information was available.