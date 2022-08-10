GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged in a 2017 double homicide in Galivants Ferry has been arrested for drug charges, according to jail records.

Brandon Craig Gore, 35, was booked into jail on Tuesday. He remained incarcerated, as of Wednesday afternoon. Bail has not been set.

He has been charged with possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine, the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the possession of other controlled substance, trafficking in heroin and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute meth.

Gore was arrested in 2017 after a witness told police that he admitted to killing two people, according to an arrest warrant.

Porscha Cobb, 25, and 26-year-old Dexter Cobb, both of Galivants Ferry, were found dead in September 2017 inside a home. Both had been shot.

His trial for the 2017 murders is still listed as pending, according to court records.