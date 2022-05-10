FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his guilty plea to distributing heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Darryl Lamont McKenith, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He will have five years of court-ordered supervision after completing his prison sentence.

Over a period of several years, the attorney’s office said McKenith conspired to distribute 34 kilograms of heroin and 25 grams of fentanyl in Horry County. He also reportedly pressured his grandmother into helping him while he was detained on charges in the federal case.

Two others in the case have also been sentenced for helping McKenity distribute the drugs, the attorney’s office said. Michael Keith McKenith, 32, of Aynor, received a seven-year sentence, and Scorpio Teriell Tisdale, 28, of Gallivants Ferry, received a 10-year sentence.

Two others involved in the case have yet to sentenced in the case, which was investigated by Horry County police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.