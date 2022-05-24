AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A town manager for Aynor was arrested May 7 on a DUI charge, according to online booking records.

Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, 51, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a vehicle, according to online booking records.

Godsey was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on bond the same day he was booked, booking records show.

News13 has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about the arrest and we are waiting to hear back.

We also reached out to Godsey and the town’s mayor for any comment and are also waiting to hear back.

