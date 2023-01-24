AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials.

Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said.

On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a vehicle after a crash, booking records show. Godsey had run off the left side of the road, hit a traffic sign in the medium and crossed over Highway 319 before crashing into a ditch.

Godsey was ordered to pay a $440 fine, according to public records.

No additional information was immediately available.