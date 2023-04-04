COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor woman celebrated her birthday by buying a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Now, after the ticket she bought at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501 turned out to be a $200,000 winner she’s planning to gift herself a new home.

“It was an unimaginable experience,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “No rhyme or reason why I picked out that ticket, I just did.”

The odds of winning the grand prize in the Holiday Jackpot game were 1 in 720,000.

The Aynor Food Mart in Aynor received a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.