HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Some community groups in Horry County came together to help 1,000 school students and their families with free school supplies and backpacks.

A back-to-school ‘Fam Fest’ event was held Saturday and more than 1,000 families will receive backpacks filled with school supplies to help take some stress off before the start of school.

Jason Walter, the Community Outreach and Youth Life Director for Salt Life Church said this is what it’s all about.

“I mean look at everybody here that Gods pouring into,” Walter said. “God’s here, he’s present in our community.”

Walter is the one that organized the back-to-school ‘Fam Fest’ event.

Students and families from all over Horry County came out and were thrilled to receive a backpack and be surrounded by people willing to give back.

River Ross, who attends North Myrtle Beach Middle School said he was most happy about the people that really care about back-to-school supplies.

“We don’t have to spend all that extra money now and it’s just nice to have a nice community that’ll help us out,” he said.

For the past few weeks, Salt Life Church, Thrive Church, and Simply Christian Church along with local businesses, law enforcement agencies, and fire stations teamed up to collect school supply donations from the community.

Todd Elliott, pastor of Thrive Church said he is looking forward to the outpour of support from the community.

“I’m just looking forward to people really seeing the support that they have from the community,” he said.

They had a goal to fill 1,000 backpacks with supplies for students in Horry County. They surpassed that goal by filling 1,012 backpacks.

“This event allows them to be able to just know how much they matter” Walters said. “They will receive the supplies and resources that are available to them to help break those barriers so that they can succeed in school and life.”

There was food, music, a magic show, prizes were given away, and even surprise guest including Chauncey the Chanticleer.

One parent shared how grateful he is for the event.

“I’m just happy that they are doing it,” Michael Bacchus said. “And we need more of this in our community.”

Volunteers said they gave out over 450 backpacks within the first hour.

This is the second year of the back to school ‘Fam Fest’ and they plan to continue this event to help families in Horry County next year.