HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police K9 Bram died overnight Saturday, police said on Facebook.

Bram experienced a “serious medical emergency” on Saturday, police said. The staff veterinarian at the Horry County Animal Care Center attempted emergency surgery.

Police said despite extraordinary efforts and care, Bram’s condition deteriorated too quickly and the surgery was unsuccessful.

K9 Bram was a 7-year-old explosives detection dog from the Czech Republic. He served Horry County police and the Grand Strand since 2017. He was also the first police K9 to be assigned to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Horry County Police Department / Facebook

Horry County Police Department / Facebook

Horry County Police Department / Facebook

Horry County Police Department / Facebook

Horry County Police Department / Facebook

Horry County Police Department / Facebook

“Anyone who met Bram could attest that he had a BIG personality—he walked the airport concourses like he was the president of it,” Horry County police said on Facebook. “Bram loved enjoying a good ball, tracking down explosives, and posing with community members and celebrities alike.”