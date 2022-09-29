MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally began Monday amid the threat of severe weather, and popular local bars and businesses said Wednesday they plan to keep the party rolling as the storm arrives on the Grand Strand.

The festival is scheduled to run through Sunday.

One of the bars planning to stay open is SBB in Murrells Inlet.

“Show goes on with Suck Bang Blow until it gets to the point where we think it’s going to be any danger, then everything will shut down,” said Bill Barber, the bar’s events coordinator. “If the show goes on, we move the bigger bands inside to the inside stage and we keep rolling on.”

The Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet also supports the rally, and its owner said vendors have had a successful start to the annual festival.

“I think they would prefer, of course, to go through Sunday,” owner Leslye Beaver said. “But I’ve heard nothing but great, good things, and we’ve been busy.”

If the weather causes the rally to end early, Barber said businesses would take a hard hit

“Financially, it will impact the whole Grand Strand,” said Bill Barber.

Beaver said she stays in communication with her employees and the vendors on her property.

“Everybody’s in agreement that we will all talk again tonight, and then I think we’ll talk again at lunch tomorrow, and we’ll just move forward from there,” said Beaver.

Beaver and Barber want everyone to have fun and celebrate, but they said safety is the first priority.

“Just everybody be safe, please,” Barber said. “Watch out for everybody on two wheels. They’re our tourists for the week, and they’re our friends, and a lot of them are family here.”+