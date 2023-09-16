HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Museum will present a free traditional bluegrass concert by The End of the Road Bluegrass Band on September 30th at 1:00 PM.

The Horry County Museum made the announcement though a news release Saturday.

The End of the Road Bluegrass Band is a regional band based out of Conway, South Carolina, according to the release. The group was formed in 2001, and the band plays traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music.

They have performed in several venues and churches, including a monthly concert series held by the Rivertown Bluegrass Society and the Southeastern Bluegrass Association of SC.

The band has also performed at the first annual Sea Mountain Fiddlers Convention and Bluegrass Festival where they shared the stage with such bands as Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Carolina Blue, and The Virginia Luthiers, according to the release.

The End of the Road Bluegrass Band members include Joe Hudson on guitar/vocals, Ron Mew on mandolin/vocals, Blake Marlowe on banjo/vocals, Dean Hudson on Bass/vocals, and Stephanie Sullivan on fiddle, the release said.

For more information about The End of the Road Bluegrass Band, visit their website at www.endoftheroadbluegrass.com.

The concert will be held in the Museum’s McCown Auditorium located at 805 Main Street, Conway, S.C.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-915-5320 or email hcg.museum@horrycountysc.gov. For more information about our programs, visit the museum website at www.horrycountymuseum.org.