HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Peter Vaught Sr. Landing Friday morning in reference to a vehicle submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway.

HCFR said its dive team is assisting in hooking a line up to the submerged vehicle so it can be towed from the water.

There are no reported injuries, and the boat landing will be temporarily closed to allow safe recovery of the vehicle, HCFR said.

