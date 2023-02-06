NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach.

Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing.

News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen in the video is debris from the balloon and were told officials had no comment.

The balloon was struck by a missile Saturday from an F-22 fighter just off Myrtle Beach, fascinating sky-watchers. Crowds gathered in neighborhoods, hotel parking lots and beaches to watch the balloon hover, with some cheering just after it went down.

The ensuing debris spread across roughly 7 miles and landed in 47 feet of water, shallower than officials had expected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.