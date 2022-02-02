Body of missing man Ralph Whitehead found near Myrtle Beach area neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 61-year-old Horry County man missing since Friday has been found, authorities said.

Ralph Whitehead’s body was found about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the Steeple Chase neighborhood in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Foul play is not suspected, and the body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy, Fowler said.

Horry County authorities conducted a daylong search on Monday for Whitehead, who was last seen on Friday in the Forestbrook area. Whitehead’s family said he had open-heart surgery in October and had not been feeling well before he disappeared.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.