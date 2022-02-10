Body recovered in Little Pee Dee River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a missing boater was recovered Thursday in the Little Pee Dee River, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The boater had been missing since Tuesday, Lucas said. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the Little Pee Dee River at 11:45 a.m. Thursday for reports of an overturned boat near Conway.

The name of the person has not been identified. Count on News13 for updates.